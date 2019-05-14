Keegan-Michael Key To Host ‘Brain Games’ Reboot On Nat Geo

National Geographic has tapped Keegan-Michael Key (Friends From College, Toy Story 4, Lion King) as host of its Brain Games reboot.

The eight-episode season, produced by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz’s Alfred Street Industries and Magical Elves, adds a Hollywood twist to its classic mind-bending format by challenging celebrities to realize their special brain power through interactive games, illusions and social experiments.

The first five celebrities to challenge their brain power are Kristin Bell, Dax Shepherd, Drew Brees, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Anderson. Joining Key on stage will be mentalist Lior Surchard, as well as field correspondent and science communicator Cara Santa Maria, who will take the cerebral challenges on the road.

“I’ve always loved science, and when National Geographic called, I jumped at the chance to be part of this really amazing series,” said Key. “I’m going to be bringing some friends along, and together we are going to explore some really fascinating aspects of the human brain. I can’t wait to get started!”

Brain Games premieres December 1, 2019, on National Geographic and will air globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. It is executive produced by Toby Gorman, Casey Kriley, James Rowley and Lauren Williams for Magical Elves.

Key is represented by UTA and attorney Dave Feldman.