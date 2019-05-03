Telemundo Star Kate Del Castillo Set For Audible’s Off Broadway Staging Of Isaac Gomez Play

EXCLUSIVE: Kate del Castillo, whose wildly popular run as Teresa Mendoza in Telemundo’s La Reina del Sure series even drew the headline-making attention of El Chapo, will return to the New York stage this summer in the Off Broadway production of Isaac Gomez’s the way she spoke, directed by Jo Bonney as the next Audible Theater production at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Previews begin Monday, July 8, with opening night set for Thursday, July 18. The Minetta Lane, in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, is home base for Audible’s live performances, with productions recorded and released by Audible as audio plays.

the way she spoke follows an actress who enters a theater, picks up a script, and begins to read a story that reveals “disturbing and haunting accounts of the murder of thousands of women in Juarez, Mexico and one playwright’s journey of discovery and responsibility.” According to Audible’s description, “As lines blur between theatricality and reality, intense and provocative questions are raised and demand deeper examination. Based on a series of intimate interviews, this one-woman play demonstrates the power of speaking truth, even as it considers the implications of doing so.”

Kate Navin, Audible Artistic Producer, called Gomez’s play “deeply moving,” and that del Castillo’s “raw and inspiring performance is sure to captivate our live audiences in New York City and resonate with Audible members everywhere.”

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Elisheba Ittoop (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).

Del Castillo, set to co-star with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 2020’s Bad Boys For Life, has been a popular star of Mexican television since her teens, but her performance on La Reina del Sur in 2011 became a cultural phenomenon. (A second season launched last month). The series, produced by Telemundo and Spain’s Antena 3, is a primetime serial that chronicles Del Castillo’s Teresa character, a Mexican woman who rises to great power through international drug trafficking (Alice Braga plays the character in USA Networks’ American version Queen of the South).

Del Castillo’s other credits include Jane The Virgin, Under the Same Moon, The 33, All About Nina, and the upcoming Bad Boys For Life.

Off-screen, del Castillo made international news when, after controversially tweeting about El Chapo in 2012, the actress was contacted by a lawyer for the Mexican drug lord to discuss a biopic about him (El Chapo, it turned out, was a del Castillo superfan, with a stockpile of La Reina del Sur DVDs found at the safe house raided by Mexican intelligence agency CISEN.) Later, del Castillo helped arrange the meeting between El Chapo and actor Sean Penn.

Del Castillo is repped by J.R. McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, and Jennifer Rawlings at Omni Artists Ltd.