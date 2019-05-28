Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2019 Linuep

The 54th Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Tuesday unveiled the first titled in its 2019 lineup, featuring 10 world premieres in its competition section including the Hong Khaou’s drama Monsoon starring Crazy Rich Asians‘ Henry Golding and the lone U.S. feature, Martha Stephens’ black-and-white drama To the Stars starring Kara Hayward.

The fest, which runs June 28-July 6, also unveiled films set for its East of the West, Documentary and Out of Competition sections. The latter lineup includes the world premiere of Martin Krejčí’s The True Adventures of Wolfboy, a U.S. film starring starring Jaeden Martel, Eve Hewson and John Turturro, and the European premiere of Mystify: Michael Hutchence, a documentary about the life of the lead singer of Aussie rock band INXS.

The Documentary section includes the European premiere of Apollo 11, the Todd Douglas Miller

feature-length pic that launched in March in the U.S. tied to the 50th anniversary of the NASA moon mission.

Special events included a Milos Forman docu Forman vs. Forman from Helena Třeštíková and Jakub Hejnahe, and the exclusive pre-premiere of the first two episodes of HBO Europe’s six-part spy drama The Sleepers.

Here’s the lineup announced Tuesday:

OFFICIAL SELECTION – COMPETITION

Bashtata / The Father / Otec

Director: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Bulgaria, Greece, 2019, 87 min, World premiere

De Patrick / Patrick / Patrick

Director: Tim Mielants

Belgium, 2019, 97 min, World premiere

El hombre del futuro / The Man from the Future / Muž budoucnosti

Director: Felipe Ríos

Chile, Argentina, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Küçük şeyler / La Belle Indifference / Maličkosti

Director: Kıvanç Sezer

Turkey, 2019, 95 min, World premiere

Lara / Lara / Lara

Director: Jan Ole Gerster

Germany, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Ma Sai Ke Shao Nv / Mosaic Portrait / Portrét mozaikou

Director: Yixiang Zhai

China, 2019, 107 min, World premiere

Monsoon / Monsoon / Monzun

Director: Hong Khaou

United Kingdom, 2019, 85 min, World premiere

Nech je svetlo / Let There Be Light / Budiž světlo

Director: Marko Škop

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019, 93 min, World premiere

Oda sa Wala / Ode to Nothing / Óda na nicotu

Director: Dwein Baltazar

Philippines, 2018, 92 min, International premiere

Polsestra / Half-Sister / Nevlastní sestra

Director: Damjan Kozole

Slovenia, Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, 2019, 105 min, World premiere

To the Stars / To the Stars / Ke hvězdám

Director: Martha Stephens

USA, 2019, 111 min, International premiere

La virgen de agosto / The August Virgin / Srpnová madona

Director: Jonás Trueba

Spain, 2019, 125 min, World premiere

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

Akher Ziyarah / Last Visit / Poslední návštěva

Director: Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan

Saudi Arabia, 2019, 76 min, World premiere

Arest / Arrest / Vazba

Director: Andrei Cohn

Romania, 2019, 126 min, International premiere

Byk / The Bull / Býk

Director: Boris Akopov

Russia, 2019, 99 min, International premiere

Görülmüştür / Passed by Censor / Cenzor

Director: Serhat Karaaslan

Turkey, 2018, 95 min, International premiere

Hluché dni / Silent Days / Hluché dny

Director: Pavol Pekarčík

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019, 81 min, World premiere

Mamonga / Mamonga / Mamonga

Director: Stefan Malešević

Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, 2019, 92 min, World premiere

Moi dumki tikhi / My Thoughts Are Silent / Mé tiché myšlenky

Director: Antonio Lukich

Ukraine, 2019, 104 min, World premiere

Nova Lituania / Nova Lituania / Nova Lituania

Director: Karolis Kaupinis

Lithuania, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Shpia e Agës / Aga’s House / Agův dům

Director: Lendita Zeqiraj

Skandinaavia vaikus / Scandinavian Silence / Skandinávské ticho

Director: Martti Helde

Estonia, France, Belgium, 2019, 75 min, European premiere

Tiché doteky / A Certain Kind of Silence / Tiché doteky

Director: Michal Hogenauer

Czech Republic, Netherlands, Latvia, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Zizotek / Zizotek / Zizotek

Director: Vardis Marinakis

Greece, 2019, 92 min, World premiere

DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION

17 Blocks / 17 Blocks / Sedmnáct bloků

Director: Davy Rothbart

USA, 2018, 97 min, European premiere

Apollo 11 / Apollo 11 / Apollo 11

Director: Todd Douglas Miller

USA, 2019, 93 min, European premiere

Chun Qu Dong Lai / The Fading Village / Mizející vesnice

Director: Liu Feifang

China, 2019, 172 min, World premiere

Dálava / Over the Hills / Dálava

Director: Martin Mareček

Czech Republic, 2019, 76 min, World premiere

Giù dal vivo / Up to Down / Na okraji

Director: Nazareno Manuel Nicoletti

Italy, 2019, 74 min, World premiere

In de armen van Morpheus / In the Arms of Morpheus / V náruči Morfeově

Director: Marc Schmidt

Netherlands, 2019, 82 min, World premiere

Karote / Spoon / Lžička

Director: Laila Pakalniņa

Latvia, Norway, Lithuania, 2019, 65 min, World premiere

Kongzi meng / Confucian Dream / Konfuciánský sen

Director: Mijie Li

China, 2019, 85 min, European premiere

Panorama / Projectionist / Panorama

Director: Yuriy Shylov

Ukraine, Poland, 2019, 70 min, World premiere

Síðasta haustið / The Last Autumn / Poslední podzim

Director: Yrsa Roca Fannberg

Iceland, 2019, 78 min, World premiere

Surematu / Immortal / Nesmrtelní

Director: Ksenia Okhapkina

Estonia, Latvia, 2019, 60 min, World premiere

OFFICIAL SELECTION – OUT OF COMPETITION

Mystify: Michael Hutchence / Mystify: Michael Hutchence / Mystify: Michael Hutchence

Director: Richard Lowenstein

Australia, 2019, 108 min, European premiere

Staříci / Old-Timers / Staříci

Director: Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník

Czech Republic, 2019, World premiere

The True Adventures of Wolfboy / The True Adventures of Wolfboy / Podivuhodná dobrodružství Paula Harkera

Director: Martin Krejčí

USA, 2019, 98 min, World premiere

SPECIAL EVENTS

Bez vědomí / The Sleepers / Bez vědomí

Director: Ivan Zachariáš

Czech Republic, 2019, 120 min, World premiere

Forman vs. Forman / Forman vs. Forman / Forman vs. Forman

Director: Helena Třeštíková, Jakub Hejna

Czech Republic, France, 2019, 78 min

Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát / Jiří Suchý – Tackling Life with Ease / Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát

Director: Olga Sommerová

Czech Republic, 2019, 104 min, World premiere

Zánik samoty Berhof / The Downfall of the Secluded Berhof / Zánik samoty Berhof

Director: Jiří Svoboda

Czechoslovakia, Poland, 1983, 98 min