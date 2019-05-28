Click to Skip Ad
Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2019 Linuep

Monsoon
Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The 54th Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Tuesday unveiled the first titled in its 2019 lineup, featuring 10 world premieres in its competition section including the Hong Khaou’s drama Monsoon starring Crazy Rich AsiansHenry Golding and the lone U.S. feature, Martha Stephens’ black-and-white drama To the Stars starring Kara Hayward.

The fest, which runs June 28-July 6, also unveiled films set for its East of the West, Documentary and Out of Competition sections. The latter lineup includes the world premiere of Martin Krejčí’s The True Adventures of Wolfboy, a U.S. film starring starring Jaeden Martel, Eve Hewson and John Turturro, and the European premiere of Mystify: Michael Hutchence, a documentary about the life of the lead singer of Aussie rock band INXS.

The Documentary section includes the European premiere of Apollo 11, the Todd Douglas Miller
feature-length pic that launched in March in the U.S. tied to the 50th anniversary of the NASA moon mission.

Special events included a Milos Forman docu Forman vs. Forman from Helena Třeštíková and Jakub Hejnahe, and the exclusive pre-premiere of the first two episodes of HBO Europe’s six-part spy drama The Sleepers.

Here’s the lineup announced Tuesday:

OFFICIAL SELECTION – COMPETITION

Bashtata / The Father / Otec
Director: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Bulgaria, Greece, 2019, 87 min, World premiere

De Patrick / Patrick / Patrick
Director: Tim Mielants
Belgium, 2019, 97 min, World premiere

El hombre del futuro / The Man from the Future / Muž budoucnosti
Director: Felipe Ríos
Chile, Argentina, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Küçük şeyler / La Belle Indifference / Maličkosti
Director: Kıvanç Sezer
Turkey, 2019, 95 min, World premiere

Lara / Lara / Lara
Director: Jan Ole Gerster
Germany, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Ma Sai Ke Shao Nv / Mosaic Portrait / Portrét mozaikou
Director: Yixiang Zhai
China, 2019, 107 min, World premiere

Monsoon / Monsoon / Monzun
Director: Hong Khaou
United Kingdom, 2019, 85 min, World premiere

Nech je svetlo / Let There Be Light / Budiž světlo
Director: Marko Škop
Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019, 93 min, World premiere

Oda sa Wala / Ode to Nothing / Óda na nicotu
Director: Dwein Baltazar
Philippines, 2018, 92 min, International premiere

Polsestra / Half-Sister / Nevlastní sestra
Director: Damjan Kozole
Slovenia, Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, 2019, 105 min, World premiere

To the Stars / To the Stars / Ke hvězdám
Director: Martha Stephens
USA, 2019, 111 min, International premiere

La virgen de agosto / The August Virgin / Srpnová madona
Director: Jonás Trueba
Spain, 2019, 125 min, World premiere

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

Akher Ziyarah / Last Visit / Poslední návštěva
Director: Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan
Saudi Arabia, 2019, 76 min, World premiere

Arest / Arrest / Vazba
Director: Andrei Cohn
Romania, 2019, 126 min, International premiere

Byk / The Bull / Býk
Director: Boris Akopov
Russia, 2019, 99 min, International premiere

Görülmüştür / Passed by Censor / Cenzor
Director: Serhat Karaaslan
Turkey, 2018, 95 min, International premiere

Hluché dni / Silent Days / Hluché dny
Director: Pavol Pekarčík
Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019, 81 min, World premiere

Mamonga / Mamonga / Mamonga
Director: Stefan Malešević
Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, 2019, 92 min, World premiere

Moi dumki tikhi / My Thoughts Are Silent / Mé tiché myšlenky
Director: Antonio Lukich
Ukraine, 2019, 104 min, World premiere

Nova Lituania / Nova Lituania / Nova Lituania
Director: Karolis Kaupinis
Lithuania, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Shpia e Agës / Aga’s House / Agův dům
Director: Lendita Zeqiraj

Skandinaavia vaikus / Scandinavian Silence / Skandinávské ticho
Director: Martti Helde
Estonia, France, Belgium, 2019, 75 min, European premiere

Tiché doteky / A Certain Kind of Silence / Tiché doteky
Director: Michal Hogenauer
Czech Republic, Netherlands, Latvia, 2019, 96 min, World premiere

Zizotek / Zizotek / Zizotek
Director: Vardis Marinakis
Greece, 2019, 92 min, World premiere

DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION

17 Blocks / 17 Blocks / Sedmnáct bloků
Director: Davy Rothbart
USA, 2018, 97 min, European premiere

Apollo 11 / Apollo 11 / Apollo 11
Director: Todd Douglas Miller
USA, 2019, 93 min, European premiere

Chun Qu Dong Lai / The Fading Village / Mizející vesnice
Director: Liu Feifang
China, 2019, 172 min, World premiere

Dálava / Over the Hills / Dálava
Director: Martin Mareček
Czech Republic, 2019, 76 min, World premiere

Giù dal vivo / Up to Down / Na okraji
Director: Nazareno Manuel Nicoletti
Italy, 2019, 74 min, World premiere

In de armen van Morpheus / In the Arms of Morpheus / V náruči Morfeově
Director: Marc Schmidt
Netherlands, 2019, 82 min, World premiere

Karote / Spoon / Lžička
Director: Laila Pakalniņa
Latvia, Norway, Lithuania, 2019, 65 min, World premiere

Kongzi meng / Confucian Dream / Konfuciánský sen
Director: Mijie Li
China, 2019, 85 min, European premiere

Panorama / Projectionist / Panorama
Director: Yuriy Shylov
Ukraine, Poland, 2019, 70 min, World premiere

Síðasta haustið / The Last Autumn / Poslední podzim
Director: Yrsa Roca Fannberg
Iceland, 2019, 78 min, World premiere

Surematu / Immortal / Nesmrtelní
Director: Ksenia Okhapkina
Estonia, Latvia, 2019, 60 min, World premiere

OFFICIAL SELECTION – OUT OF COMPETITION

Mystify: Michael Hutchence / Mystify: Michael Hutchence / Mystify: Michael Hutchence
Director: Richard Lowenstein
Australia, 2019, 108 min, European premiere

Staříci / Old-Timers / Staříci
Director: Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
Czech Republic, 2019, World premiere

The True Adventures of Wolfboy / The True Adventures of Wolfboy / Podivuhodná dobrodružství Paula Harkera
Director: Martin Krejčí
USA, 2019, 98 min, World premiere

SPECIAL EVENTS

Bez vědomí / The Sleepers / Bez vědomí
Director: Ivan Zachariáš
Czech Republic, 2019, 120 min, World premiere

Forman vs. Forman / Forman vs. Forman / Forman vs. Forman
Director: Helena Třeštíková, Jakub Hejna
Czech Republic, France, 2019, 78 min

Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát / Jiří Suchý – Tackling Life with Ease / Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát
Director: Olga Sommerová
Czech Republic, 2019, 104 min, World premiere

Zánik samoty Berhof / The Downfall of the Secluded Berhof / Zánik samoty Berhof
Director: Jiří Svoboda
Czechoslovakia, Poland, 1983, 98 min

