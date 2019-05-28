Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2019 Linuep

The 54th Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Tuesday unveiled the first titled in its 2019 lineup, featuring 10 world premieres in its competition section including the Hong Khaou’s drama Monsoon starring Crazy Rich Asians‘ Henry Golding and the lone U.S. feature, Martha Stephens’ black-and-white drama To the Stars starring Kara Hayward.
The fest, which runs June 28-July 6, also unveiled films set for its East of the West, Documentary and Out of Competition sections. The latter lineup includes the world premiere of Martin Krejčí’s The True Adventures of Wolfboy, a U.S. film starring starring Jaeden Martel, Eve Hewson and John Turturro, and the European premiere of Mystify: Michael Hutchence, a documentary about the life of the lead singer of Aussie rock band INXS.
The Documentary section includes the European premiere of Apollo 11, the Todd Douglas Miller
feature-length pic that launched in March in the U.S. tied to the 50th anniversary of the NASA moon mission.
Special events included a Milos Forman docu Forman vs. Forman from Helena Třeštíková and Jakub Hejnahe, and the exclusive pre-premiere of the first two episodes of HBO Europe’s six-part spy drama The Sleepers.
Here’s the lineup announced Tuesday:
OFFICIAL SELECTION – COMPETITION
Bashtata / The Father / Otec
Director: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Bulgaria, Greece, 2019, 87 min, World premiere
De Patrick / Patrick / Patrick
Director: Tim Mielants
Belgium, 2019, 97 min, World premiere
El hombre del futuro / The Man from the Future / Muž budoucnosti
Director: Felipe Ríos
Chile, Argentina, 2019, 96 min, World premiere
Küçük şeyler / La Belle Indifference / Maličkosti
Director: Kıvanç Sezer
Turkey, 2019, 95 min, World premiere
Lara / Lara / Lara
Director: Jan Ole Gerster
Germany, 2019, 96 min, World premiere
Ma Sai Ke Shao Nv / Mosaic Portrait / Portrét mozaikou
Director: Yixiang Zhai
China, 2019, 107 min, World premiere
Monsoon / Monsoon / Monzun
Director: Hong Khaou
United Kingdom, 2019, 85 min, World premiere
Nech je svetlo / Let There Be Light / Budiž světlo
Director: Marko Škop
Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019, 93 min, World premiere
Oda sa Wala / Ode to Nothing / Óda na nicotu
Director: Dwein Baltazar
Philippines, 2018, 92 min, International premiere
Polsestra / Half-Sister / Nevlastní sestra
Director: Damjan Kozole
Slovenia, Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, 2019, 105 min, World premiere
To the Stars / To the Stars / Ke hvězdám
Director: Martha Stephens
USA, 2019, 111 min, International premiere
La virgen de agosto / The August Virgin / Srpnová madona
Director: Jonás Trueba
Spain, 2019, 125 min, World premiere
EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION
Akher Ziyarah / Last Visit / Poslední návštěva
Director: Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan
Saudi Arabia, 2019, 76 min, World premiere
Arest / Arrest / Vazba
Director: Andrei Cohn
Romania, 2019, 126 min, International premiere
Byk / The Bull / Býk
Director: Boris Akopov
Russia, 2019, 99 min, International premiere
Görülmüştür / Passed by Censor / Cenzor
Director: Serhat Karaaslan
Turkey, 2018, 95 min, International premiere
Hluché dni / Silent Days / Hluché dny
Director: Pavol Pekarčík
Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019, 81 min, World premiere
Mamonga / Mamonga / Mamonga
Director: Stefan Malešević
Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, 2019, 92 min, World premiere
Moi dumki tikhi / My Thoughts Are Silent / Mé tiché myšlenky
Director: Antonio Lukich
Ukraine, 2019, 104 min, World premiere
Nova Lituania / Nova Lituania / Nova Lituania
Director: Karolis Kaupinis
Lithuania, 2019, 96 min, World premiere
Shpia e Agës / Aga’s House / Agův dům
Director: Lendita Zeqiraj
Skandinaavia vaikus / Scandinavian Silence / Skandinávské ticho
Director: Martti Helde
Estonia, France, Belgium, 2019, 75 min, European premiere
Tiché doteky / A Certain Kind of Silence / Tiché doteky
Director: Michal Hogenauer
Czech Republic, Netherlands, Latvia, 2019, 96 min, World premiere
Zizotek / Zizotek / Zizotek
Director: Vardis Marinakis
Greece, 2019, 92 min, World premiere
DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION
17 Blocks / 17 Blocks / Sedmnáct bloků
Director: Davy Rothbart
USA, 2018, 97 min, European premiere
Apollo 11 / Apollo 11 / Apollo 11
Director: Todd Douglas Miller
USA, 2019, 93 min, European premiere
Chun Qu Dong Lai / The Fading Village / Mizející vesnice
Director: Liu Feifang
China, 2019, 172 min, World premiere
Dálava / Over the Hills / Dálava
Director: Martin Mareček
Czech Republic, 2019, 76 min, World premiere
Giù dal vivo / Up to Down / Na okraji
Director: Nazareno Manuel Nicoletti
Italy, 2019, 74 min, World premiere
In de armen van Morpheus / In the Arms of Morpheus / V náruči Morfeově
Director: Marc Schmidt
Netherlands, 2019, 82 min, World premiere
Karote / Spoon / Lžička
Director: Laila Pakalniņa
Latvia, Norway, Lithuania, 2019, 65 min, World premiere
Kongzi meng / Confucian Dream / Konfuciánský sen
Director: Mijie Li
China, 2019, 85 min, European premiere
Panorama / Projectionist / Panorama
Director: Yuriy Shylov
Ukraine, Poland, 2019, 70 min, World premiere
Síðasta haustið / The Last Autumn / Poslední podzim
Director: Yrsa Roca Fannberg
Iceland, 2019, 78 min, World premiere
Surematu / Immortal / Nesmrtelní
Director: Ksenia Okhapkina
Estonia, Latvia, 2019, 60 min, World premiere
OFFICIAL SELECTION – OUT OF COMPETITION
Mystify: Michael Hutchence / Mystify: Michael Hutchence / Mystify: Michael Hutchence
Director: Richard Lowenstein
Australia, 2019, 108 min, European premiere
Staříci / Old-Timers / Staříci
Director: Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
Czech Republic, 2019, World premiere
The True Adventures of Wolfboy / The True Adventures of Wolfboy / Podivuhodná dobrodružství Paula Harkera
Director: Martin Krejčí
USA, 2019, 98 min, World premiere
SPECIAL EVENTS
Bez vědomí / The Sleepers / Bez vědomí
Director: Ivan Zachariáš
Czech Republic, 2019, 120 min, World premiere
Forman vs. Forman / Forman vs. Forman / Forman vs. Forman
Director: Helena Třeštíková, Jakub Hejna
Czech Republic, France, 2019, 78 min
Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát / Jiří Suchý – Tackling Life with Ease / Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát
Director: Olga Sommerová
Czech Republic, 2019, 104 min, World premiere
Zánik samoty Berhof / The Downfall of the Secluded Berhof / Zánik samoty Berhof
Director: Jiří Svoboda
Czechoslovakia, Poland, 1983, 98 min
