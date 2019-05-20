Kari Skogland To Direct 6-Part ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Miniseries With Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Bruhl & Emily Van Camp

EXCLUSIVE: Kari Skogland has been set to direct the six-part Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Avengers: Endgame‘s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan starring. Sources said Captain America: Civil War‘s Daniel Bruhl and Emily Van Camp are also in talks to join. The miniseries will air in August 2020.

I’d heard that Mackie’s accepting the shield from Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame will figure into the miniseries, but the studio had no comment on where it goes.

Bruhl played Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, the mastermind who drove a wedge between Captain America and Iron Man that factored into the Avengers films, and the murderer of Black Panther’s father. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) has been writing.

Skogland is the Emmy-nominated, BAFTA-winning director, showrunner and CEO of Mad Rabbit, a Red Arrow Studios company, which launched in 2016. She has directed episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, the pilot block of AMC’s NOS4A2 starring Zachary Quinto and the pilot block of Starz’s The Rook. She also serves as a pilot block director and executive producer of Showtime’s upcoming limited series The Loudest Voice airing in June and starring Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes and Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson.

Skogland also was exec producer and director of History’s Sons of Liberty, a six-part event miniseries for which she won the Directors Guild of Canada award for best director of a television miniseries. Her other credits include the premiere season of Condor (Audience), The Borgias and Penny Dreadful (Showtime), Boardwalk Empire (HBO), The Killing, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Under the Dome (CBS), Vikings (History), Power (Starz), The Americans (FX), and House of Cards and The Punisher (Netflix).

Skogland also directed and produced the indie film Fifty Dead Men Walking, starring Ben Kingsley and Jim Sturgess, which premiered at a gala at Toronto Film Festival. Skogland wrote, directed and produced The Stone Angel starring Ellen Burstyn and Ellen Page.

Here are refreshers of Bruhl’s and Van Camp’s scenes in Captain America: Civil War:

