Indian Talk Show Host & Director Karan Johar Scores Dating Chat Show For Netflix

Indian multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is to host a dating talk show for Netflix in India.

The Raazi director, who hosts talk show Koffee with Karan and has appeared on India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Superstars, will front What The Love? for the SVOD service.

It is the latest dating format for a streaming service in India following the launch of Hear Me, Love Me, which was hosted by former Celebrity Big Brother star Shilpa Shetty for Amazon Prime Video.

The show will see the wives of Bollywood stars discuss their husbands’ careers and struggles as well as how their relationships have survived. It is thought that the show will start filming in 2020 after Johar finishes his next directorial project Takht.

It will be produced by BBC Studios India, which produces local versions of the likes of drama Criminal Justice and Stupid Man, Smart Phone.

Netflix revealed the news in a tweet on Johar’s birthday.

“Where there’s chemistry, there’s always a way! Can’t wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love,” he said.