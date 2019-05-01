Kanye West’s ‘Omniverse’ Anthology Series About Perception Starring Jaden Smith In Works At Showtime

Click to Skip Ad
Showtime has put in development Omniverse, a limited half-hour anthology series from Kanye West, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Westbrook Studios and writer Lee Sung Jin (Undone), with Jaden Smith attached to star and executive produce.

Written by Lee, Omniverse examines the many doors of perception. Season One explores the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West. Smith stars as a young Kanye West.

Omniverse is West’s first major foray into television.

Lee Sung Jin Scooter BraunLee, West and Braun executive produce. James Shin and Scott Manson executive produce on behalf of SB Projects, along with Miguel Melendez and Jaden Smith on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

Lee is currently a co-executive producer on Amazon’s Undone. His past credits include Tuca & Bertie and Silicon Valley. Lee’s pilot, Singularity, was directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Lee is repped by WME, Grandview Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

 

