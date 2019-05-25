Kanye West To David Letterman: “Liberals Bully People Who Are Trump Supporters”

Kanye West refused to back down in his support of President Donald Trump in an appearance on David Letterman’s new Netflix series.

West, a guest Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, claimed liberals bully Trump supporters.

“This is like my thing with Trump — we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” West said.

His decision to wear a “Make American Great Again” hat is a way to show people they shouldn’t be afraid to express opinions, West said, adding that it’s “not about politics.”

Letterman challenged West on allegations of voter suppression during mid-term elections.

“So if I see a person that I admire talking about Donald Trump can think whatever he does,” Letterman said, “I wonder if those thoughts, indirectly, aren’t hurting people who are already being hurt.”

West countered by asking whether Letterman had ever been bullied in high school for wearing the wrong hat. “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!” West said.

West has visited the Oval Office and famously wore a MAGA hat on the stage at Saturday Night Live during a guest appearance. While he said earlier this year that he would step away from politics, he did tweet his support in January.

“Trump all day,” he tweeted. “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”