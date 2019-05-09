Justina Omokhua Joins Endeavor As SVP Brand Marketing

Endeavor has hired Justina Omokhua for the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing.

Based in the company’s Beverly Hills office, Omokhua will be charged with driving marketing efforts across the Endeavor network.

Omokhua moves to Endeavor from Apple where she served as the Global Head of Content Strategy & Lifestyle Marketing for Apple Music and iTunes.

Previously, she worked at agencies including Carat and Erwin Penland for brands including Pepsi, Nokia and L’Oreal. Omokhua has also served as a delegate at the United Nations Social Impact Summit and currently sits on the advisory board for I.D.E.A Labs and Power Strides Career and Executive Coaching.

Omokhua reports to Endeavor Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John.