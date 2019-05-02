Justin Bieber Partners With YouTube For “Top Secret” Project

The Beebs is back! YouTube announced today that pop sensation-turned-bad boy heartthrob Justin Bieber is working on a “top secret” project at the online streaming platform. The project is set to debut next year.

The details about the yet-to-be-titled project have been under lock and key, but it is certainly something all his loyal Beliebers will flock to. The YouTube project will be somewhat of a homecoming for Bieber because the streaming video site is where he got his start. Scooter Braun discovered the videos of the would-be pop star doing covers of songs. After that, he brought his boyish charm and side-swept bangs to the world and skyrocketed to global fame.

We haven’t seen Bieber involved with a film or TV project. Besides doing double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2013, he was on the big screen in the 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

The forthcoming project would build on the success with ad-supported celebrity-driven projects. This includes Katy Perry: Will You Be My Witness as well as Will Smith’s recent heli-bungee jump over the Grand Canyon. As Deadline reported last year, this is a direction YouTube is looking to go into with its original programming, connecting celebrity with fans.

The announcement of Bieber’s project comes after YouTube announced the renewal of Cobra Kai and Kevin Hart: What The Fit. YouTube also has season two of Impulse and Liza on Demand on their slate. Both shows are currently in production and will return next year. The streaming site also announced that they are putting their focus on three types of series: music, learning and personalities. In addition to Bieber’s series, they are developing a variety of series including scripted, unscripted, interactive and live entertainment events.