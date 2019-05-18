‘Juno’ Screenwriter Diablo Cody Dismayed At The Academy Award-Winning Film’s Interpretation

Screenwriter Diablo Cody says her Oscar-winning script for Juno probably would not have been written in today’s political climate.

Speaking on the Crooked Media Keep It! podcast, Cody said the pro-life legislation in Alabama and Georgia would have influenced her writing choices. Juno came out in 2007 and tells about a pregnant teenager who gives up her baby for adoption rather than choosing abortion. The film was a smash that went on to gross more than $143 million at the box offie.

“I don’t even know if I would have written a movie like Juno if I had known that the world was going to spiral into this hellish alternate reality that we now seem to be stuck in,” Cody said.

Podcast host Kara Brown asked Cody if the film’s teenager, played by Ellen Page, would have chosen a different path if the story were written today.

“I think I probably would have just told a different story in general,” Cody said. “I wasn‘t thinking as an activist; I wasn’t thinking politically at all.”

Cody feels that the 2007 film’s message is being distorted to suit certain agendas, and said she is “as pro-choice as a person could possibly be.”

Jason Reitman, the film’s director, also has complained that the film is being embraced by the pro-life movement.