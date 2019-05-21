Julianna Margulies On ‘The Good Fight’ Pay Dispute & That Slap In ‘The Good Wife’ Finale

Julianna Margulies is elaborating further on her dispute with CBS over why she didn’t reprise her The Good Wife character in CBS All Access’ spinoff The Good Fight.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw, Margulies said she’d return now for the spinoff if they would pay her fee to appear. “If they were to ask me to go back on The Good Fight, paying me what my salary is, of course [I would], in a heartbeat,” she said. “But you have to value your worth.”

Margulies also added that she’s happy to work with CBS and is currently developing a project with the network, a pilot about journalists.

Margulies has said she was offered a guest-star rate for The Good Fight, rather than the higher fee she earned on The Good Wife.

“I’m not a guest star,” she said. “You don’t pay me a guest-star salary. I would get a guest-star salary if I went and did [Law & Order] SVU — it’s not my show. I wouldn’t ask for what I got paid as Alicia Florrick. I also know for a fact that any male star who got asked to go on a spinoff of their show would have been offered at least $500,000. I know that for a fact.”

Margulies also revealed she decided to open up about her reasons for not returning to the spinoff after initially deflecting questions about a possible return. “I thought, ‘Why am I protecting CBS? I said yes, they said no.’ And you know what? I need to pave the way for the next [actress] coming up.”

Margulies also addressed the slap that jarred fans into a collective gasp in the final minutes of The Good Wife finale. Margulies said she knew the ending long before the end came for the seven-season series.

“The day I shot that pilot of me slapping Chris Noth, Robert and Michelle King said to me, ‘We have seven years in us to write this show if it gets picked up. In the ending, you will be slapped.’ They knew the ending when they shot the pilot, “and that’s their right,” Margulies said. “I said, ‘You guys created the show, you are the visionaries, I will do what you say. My job is just to make it look real.'”