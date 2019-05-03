Production Kicks Off For Julian Fellowes’ Netflix Soccer Drama ‘The English Game’ With Cast Including ‘Kingsman’s Edward Holcroft

Production has kicked off on Julian Fellowes’ Netflix drama The English Game. This comes after HBO picked up Downton Abbey creator’s period drama The Gilded Age, taking over from NBC.

The English Game, which is written and exec produced by Fellowes and produced by Traitors and Watership Down producer 42, is a six-part series that charts the origins of football and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport. It is currently shooting in the UK and will launch on Netflix in 2020.

The series will star Edward Holcroft (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Kevin Guthrie (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Craig Parkinson (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), James Harkness (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Niamh Walsh (Jamestown), Gerard Kearns (Last Kingdom), Joncie Elmore (Downton Abbey), Sam Keeley (Anthropoid), Daniel Ings (The Crown), Kate Dickie (Prometheus), Henry Lloyd Hughes (Killing Eve), Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders), Ben Batt (Captain America: The First Avenger), Sylvestra Le Touzel (The Death of Stalin), Harry Michell (Devils) and Anthony Andrews (The King’s Speech).

Directed by The Spanish Princess’ Birgitte Stærmose and Happy Valley’s Tim Fywell, it is produced by Traitors’ Rhonda Smith with Rory Aitken, Eleanor Moran and Ben Pugh exec producing for 42 and Ben Vanstone co-exec producer.