Julia Stiles’ Crime Thriller ‘Riviera’ To Return For Third Season On Sky Atlantic

Julia Stiles’ sun-soaked crime thriller Riviera is returning for a third season on Sky Atlantic. The British pay-TV broadcaster has ordered another eight-part run with filming set to start in Autumn 2019.

The third series will see Julia Stiles take the glitz and glamour of the Cote d’Azur around the globe as her character Georgina Clios tries to escape the devastation the Riviera has wrought on her. Stiles will exec produce season three, which will be set in the South of France, Venice and Argentina.

This comes after the 10 Things I Hate About You Star revealed to Deadline that there are already talks about a third season in February ahead of its second season. “It does have legs [to run]; we’re talking about it and it’s certainly possible. We’re figuring out the story and who is there and what happens. There is another big cliffhanger at the end of season two.”

The show recently debuted on U.S. cable network Ovation, its debut linear bow following a North American launch on SVOD service SundanceNow.

Stiles plays Georgina Clios, a U.S. art curator who attempts to uncover the truth about her husband’s death in the series, which is produced by Archery Pictures in association with Altice Studios and Primo Productions.

During the course of the first season, Clios battles with her inherited family as she seeks the truth and dealing with the likes of Irina Atman, played by Lena Olin, Robert Carver, played by Adrian Lester, and Adam Clios, played by Iwan Rheon. In season two, Stiles is joined by stars including Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox and Grégory Fitoussi. While the Clios family contend with the devastation caused by Constantine’s death, Georgina’s focus is on getting away with murder. However, things become even more complicated with the introduction of the Elthams, an aristocratic English family with secrets of their own.

Stiles said, “You’d think that there was nothing left for the Riviera to throw at Georgina but series three is our most ambitious yet. I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible drama for Sky Atlantic. The chance to deliver another season of Riviera is exciting and I am grateful to our audience for coming along with us on this journey.”

Zai Bennett, Director of Programming, Sky Entertainment added, “We are so proud of this Sky original series. We set out to make the most glamourous show in the world and now we are taking that glamour to a host of new locations which will provide even more intrigue, danger and beauty.”

Executive producer Kris Thykier, said, “The first season of Riviera was Sky’s most successful original series of all time with 20 million downloads in the UK, we hope that season two can build on this success and are thrilled to be going into production on a third series. Working with Sky has been an amazing experience and we are incredibly grateful for their unbridled enthusiasm and overwhelming support for the show.”