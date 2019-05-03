Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Paz Vega, Emile Hirsch, Jeremy Piven & More Star In Neo-noir Thriller ‘American Night’

Golden Globe-winner Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Elvis, Vikings, The Tudors), Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Into the Wild, Alpha Dog), Paz Vega (Rambo V, The OA, Spanglish), and Golden Globe and Emmy-winner Jeremy Piven (Entourage, The Kingdom, Sin City) will star in American Night, a neo-noir thriller helmed by first-time film director Alessio Jim Della Valle.

Written by Della Valle, the plot follows Michael Rubino (Hirsch) who has just become the Don of the New York Mafia, but his greatest dream is to devote his life to painting and become a great artist. John Kaplan (Meyers), an art dealer, may feel like his life is in shambles, but he still has the best eye for spotting fakes in the world. Their paths, apparently distant, cross when Andy Warhol’s Pink Marilyn is stolen, setting off a series of unexpected events that upend their lives.

Vega will play Sarah, who works as a museum curator and has earned her success without any shortcuts. Her only problem is being hopelessly in love with Kaplan

Rounding out the cast are Fortunato Cerlino, Annabelle Belmondo, Mara Lane, and Alba Amira Ramadani with cameo appearances featuring Michael Madsen, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Marco Leonardi, and international popstar Anastacia, who is writing and performing the song and main musical theme for the film.

The pic also features artwork by Andy Warhol, Mario Schifano, Jeff Koons, Annamaria Barbaro, Gotti Bernhoft, Tullio Crali, Davide Dall’Osso, Emanuele Giannelli, Anthony Moman, Kouhei Nakama, Andrea Roggi, and Simon Thompson.

American Night is produced by Martha Capello, Ilaria Dello Iacono, and Giorgio Ferrero, in association with Giovanni Cova and with Viris, in collaboration with Tiziana Rocca.

ICM reps North America and Worldwide sales.

Meyers is repped by ICM; Hirsch by UTA; Vega by Paradigm.