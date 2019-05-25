Jon Voight Compares President Trump To Abraham Lincoln In Twitter Videos

Actor Jon Voight has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump. But now, he’s taken that admiration to another level, calling Trump the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”
The 80-year-old Academy Award winner has posted a series of Twitter video that he hopes will galvanize Republican support for Trump before the 2020 presidential campaign.
“I know that you’ll agree with me when I say that our president has our utmost respect and our love. This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction…Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.”
Voight said to the Twitter audience that “our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs” thanks to Trump, who has made “every move correct” in steering the ship of state. “Don’t be fooled by the political left because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph,” Voight said. “So let us stand with our president, let us stand for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America.”
Voight’s career gained its first major attention in 1969 with the role of hayseed hustler Joe Buck in Midnight Cowboy. He won the best actor Oscar for his role as a paraplegic Vietnam vet in the 1978 film Coming Home. He has also appeared in Mission Impossible, Zoolander and Transformers, as well as television roles in 24 and is currently on Showtime’s Ray Donovan.
