Jon Steinberg & Dan Shotz Sign Overall Deal With Fox 21 TV Studios

Black Sails co-creator Jon Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz have signed a three-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios to develop and run series for the studio.

Steinberg and Shotz were most recently executive producers on the Apple streaming series, See. Prior to that, Steinberg executive produced and co-created three-time Emmy winner Black Sails, which ran for four seasons, and on which Shotz served as executive producer and writer. Steinberg was the executive producer and creator of Human Target, which he developed along with Wonderland Sound and Vision, DC Comics, Warner Bros. and Fox. Steinberg also co-created and produced the CBS series Jericho.

“Jon is both an incredibly talented creator and a force of nature as a showrunner,” said Bert Salke, President of Fox 21 Television Studios. He’s one of the best multi-takers we’ve ever worked with. Together with his producing partner Dan Shotz, we have every belief that he’ll be a major supplier to the Disney platforms and a big presence as a showrunner on our shows.”

Related Story Altice USA Buys Cheddar For $200M, Installs Founder Jon Steinberg As News Chief

Shotz previously was a partner with director Jon Turteltaub at Junction Entertainment having developed and produced the series Common Law for the USA Network as well as Harper’s Island and Jericho for CBS.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the faith Peter, Dana, Craig and Bert have shown us, and excited about the prospects for what we’ll build together at Fox 21,” said Steinberg. “With so much changing in television, strong studio partners are critical— creatively, economically, and personally— and we can’t imagine any team we’d rather be a part of than this one.”

This is the 12th major overall deal announced by 20th TV in the weeks since the Disney acquisition went through, joining pacts/reups the Molyneuxs, Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, I. Marlene King, Liz Meriwether, Amy Holden Jones, Dan Fogelman and Jon M. Chu.

Steinberg and Shotz are repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Fox 21 Television Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Disney Television Studios recently scored 14 new series and 24 returning at the recently concluded broadcast television upfronts.