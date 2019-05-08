Click to Skip Ad
‘The Jungle Book’ Director Jon Favreau Teams With BBC Studios’ NHU To Produce Doc Series ‘Prehistoric Planet’ For Apple

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is to produce a dinosaur documentary series for Apple.

Favreau has teamed up with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit on Prehistoric Planet, which will use CGI to tell the story of the last days of the dinosaurs 66M years ago.

The Natural History Unit is the division behind Planet Earth and Blue Planet.

The series will be exec produced by Favreau and Planet Earth II exec producer Mike Gunton with series producer Tim Walker and Andrew R. Jones.

It comes as Favreau is writing and exec producing The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars television series for Disney+.

It is the latest big-budget natural history deal for BBC Studios, which recently struck a long-term deal with Discovery.

The series has been ordered by Jay Hunt, Apple’s Creative Director, Europe, Worldwide Video.

