Jon Cassar Inks Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

EXCLUSIVE: The Orville executive producer Jon Cassar has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, the studio behind Fox’s sci-fi dramedy. The multi-year pact keeps the Emmy-winning director/producer and his Cassar Filmworks in the 20th TV fold.

Under the deal, 24 veteran Cassar will continue on in his current role as executive producer and director of The Orville, the Seth MacFarlane-created Star Trek homage that was just renewed for a third season. He and his Cassar Filmworks development executive Patrick Munroe will also develop and potentially produce additional projects at the studio.

“We are big fans of Jon Cassar at this studio and our relationship goes all the way back to one of our prized assets 24 which earned him a well-deserved Emmy,” 20th Century Fox TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis said. “He’s been an amazing EP/director on The Orville, and a huge resource to Seth, and we all love working with him. Having him under this overall continues our collaboration and also paves the way for Jon to develop projects and series of his own.”

Cassar emerged as one of the key creative auspices behind 20th TV’s critical and commercial hit Fox drama 24, on which he served as a producing director for most of its run, rising to executive producer. In 2006, he won two Emmys, one for his directing work on 24 and sharing a best drama one with the rest of the show’s senior producing team.

He went on to serve as director and executive producer on 24 offshoots 24: Live Another Day and 24: Legacy.

“I’m very happy to be developing series for the studio that I have worked closely with since 24,” Cassar said. “I have always felt at home on the Fox lot and I’m looking forward to getting to work on Season 3 of The Orville with Seth and his talented group of writers, cast and crew.”

This marks the latest overall pact for 20th TV since it became part of Disney Television Studios following the completion of the Disney-Fox merger in March.

Aside from The Orville, Cassar recently directed Medici: Masters of Florence for Netflix, and his TV credits include helming The Kennedys miniseries for History, ABC’s Lost, CBS’ Criminal Minds, Fox’s Fringe and NBC’s Revolution. His film-directing credits include 2016’s When the Bough Breaks and 2015’s Forsaken.

Cassar is repped by Paradigm and attorney Leigh Brecheen.