‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Hits $35M In Overseas Bow; ‘Pikachu’ Nears $300M Global As ‘Endgame’ Tops $2.6B WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum took a hit out on its predecessors at the international box office, opening to $35.2M in 66 markets. Coupled with the terrific domestic launch, the global cume through Sunday is $92.23M for a franchise-best debut.

The Keanu Reeves-starrer landed at No. 1 in 53 of its bows, led by the UK at 62% over John Wick 2. Last time around, that film’s best offshore play was ultimately in Germany, the UK and Russia with solid numbers throughout Asia. That’s the case again here so far — although Germany, France and Spain are among the markets still to release on JW3.

Lionsgate’s Joe Drake is confident “word-of-mouth will continue to drive strong business” worldwide on the well-reviewed actioner.

Ahead of the assassin, Warner Bros’ Pokémon Detective Pikachu sleuthed his way to the No. 1 spot at the international box office this weekend with $53.8M in 72 offshore markets. The overseas total is now $193.4M for $287.4M worldwide after a 50% dip in the offshore session versus last week’s opening. China leads with a total $70.3M after two frames where it held No. 1 despite some middling social scores.

Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is of course still saving the world, adding $46.8M in 55 offshore markets. The drop was 55% versus last weekend, a better hold ultimately. Internationally, the total is $1.844B for $2.615B globally. That puts about $173M between Tony Stark and Avatar. Disney has a major release on deck next weekend with Aladdin.

Play is still strong in Asia where China has now grossed $625M; in the UK and Korea it has crossed $100M. In the latter, Endgame is now the biggest Western movie of all time in terms of admissions.

In IMAX, Endgame has hit $207M global, including $145M overseas and $81.2M in China alone. The result in China is now double the IMAX box office of Avengers: Infinity War. John Wick 3 also saw some IMAX play this weekend, opening to $4.4M on 318 screens globally.

Debuting in 14 Universal markets, A Dog’s Journey traveled to $3M and has a $15.5M overseas cume including $12M from non-Uni territories.

Breakdowns on the titles above and more are being updated below (box office will be slightly abridged today due to the ongoing Cannes Film Festival).

