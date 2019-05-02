John Singleton’s ‘Snowfall’, ‘Legion’ & ‘Baskets’ Get Summer Premiere Dates On FX

FX Networks has set summer premiere dates for three critically-acclaimed series, comedy Baskets, and dramas Legion and John Singleton’s Snowfall.

The fourth of season of Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis premieres Thursday, June 13 at 10 PM on FX. Legion, from Noah Hawley will kick off its third and final season Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the third season of Snowfall, co-created by Singleton, will premiere Wednesday, July 10 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.

It will be a somber return for Snowfall, following the recent death of the series’ co-creator, director and executive producer, Singleton. Production on the series continued as the sad news came that Singleton had passed following a stroke at the age of 51.

Season 3 of Snowfall is set in the summer of 1984, when crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through South Central LA. Marcus Henderson, Damson Idris, Carter Hudson and Sergio Peris-Mencheta star.

Created by Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.

Baskets stars Galifianakis as twins Chip Baskets and Dale Baskets, Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, and Martha Kelly as Martha. The season is executive produced by Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel, Marc Gurvitz and Andrea Pett-Joseph, and directed by Jonathan Krisel. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of David Haller, played by Dan Stevens, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he is the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

Noah Hawley serves as Executive Producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Jeph Loeb. Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.

The three series round out FX Networks’ summer slate, which includes the previously announced 10th season of Archer: 1999 on FXX, The Weekly docuseries on FX and Season 2 of Peabody-winning drama Pose.