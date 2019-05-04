John Singleton Private Funeral Set For Monday As Larger Memorial Planned

A private funeral for director John Singleton’s will be held on Monday, May 6th in Los Angeles, but a statement from his family indicated a larger memorial will be held “in a few weeks to celebrate his life.”

The Monday services are described as a “very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends.” It will not be open to the public or media and no details on where or when were revealed.

Singleton died last Monday in Los Angeles at age 51 after suffering a stroke on April 17. A family spokesperson said Singleton passed away peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.

Earlier that day, the family had made the decision to remove Singleton from life support at Cedars, where he had been in the ICU unit since suffering the stroke 13 days earlier.

A two-time Oscar nominee in writing and directing for his 1991 debut film Boyz N the Hood, Singleton was considered a trailblazer in black cinema. His death was mourned with an outpouring from industry peers and the public, including a statement by former President Barack Obama.