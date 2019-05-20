John Oliver Backs Late-Night Cohort Seth Meyers With Meghan McCain Dig

John Oliver used part of the opening segment of Last Week Tonight on Sunday to take a swipe at Meghan McCain, the co-host of The View and daughter to the late Sen. John McCain. He also saved a shot for her husband, Ben Domenech.

Both were in Oliver’s crosshairs following McCain’s appearance last week on Late Night With Seth Meyers, when Meyers questioned McCain’s previous comments about Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. A somewhat tension-filled back and forth ensued about what Meyers called McCain’s “dangerous tweets” about Omar’s stance on Israel, with McCain at one point asking Meyers if he was Omar’s publicist.

After the show, Domenech, also founder of the conservative news site The Federalist, laid into Meyers on Twitter, calling him and “a**hole” and “a piece of sh*t” among other things (important note: those tweets were eventually deleted).

Now back to Oliver, who in a bit about Saturday’s Israel-set Eurovision Song Contest noted that a member of the self-described anti-capitalist Icelandic band Hatari was the son of Iceland’s ambassador to the UK.

“You may be thinking that’s the most embarrassing child of a prominent political figure you’ve ever seen, but let me remind you of the continued existence of Meghan McCain,” said Oliver.

“Oh no! Oh no — I bet her husband is going to get so mad at me now!” he said as the crowd reacted. “What on earth is he going to tweet and then delete? I can’t wait to find out!”

Oliver’s main topic Sunday was the sad state of the nation’s coroner and medical examiner system — with a funny nod to TV shows featuring the profession like Body of Proof, Rizzoli & Isles and Forever, the latter the short-lived series starring Ioan Gruffudd as an immortal medical examiner. (Oliver: “Yes, Forever, which is also precisely the wrong answer to the question, how long was that show on television?)

Here’s that segment: