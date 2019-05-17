EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group has purchased North American and some foreign rights to Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean movie Driven which made its world premiere at last year’s Venice Film Festival and continued on to TIFF. Pic will hit theaters on Aug. 16.

Inspired by true events, Driven is a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, the story follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean (Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Lee Pace) and his iconic DeLorean Motor Company, through his friendship with charming ex-con turned FBI informant, Jim Hoffman (SNL alum Jason Sudeikis). It was Hoffman who lured the car designer-engineer into a government cocaine trafficking ring, which DeLorean was tempted by given the fact that he needed $17M to save his floundering company. Isabel Arraiza is Cristina Ferrare, DeLorean’s fashion model wife, Judy Greer (Ant-Man) plays Hoffman’s strong-willed wife and Corey Stoll (Midnight in Paris) is ambitious FBI agent Benedict Tissa.

Hamm directed off an original screenplay by Colin Bateman (The Journey). Driven was financed by Romulus Entertainment, and produced by Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions, Luillo Ruiz of The Pimienta Film Company and Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment.

Hollywood has tried many times over the decades to mount a DeLorean pic and Driven is one of two recently to have bragging rights to have accomplished that feat, in addition to IFC’s upcoming June 7 docu-drama Framing John DeLorean starring Alec Baldwin as the renegade car designer and Morena Baccarin as Cristina. That pic recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Deadline reported recently that George Clooney is set to direct and possibly star in his own John DeLorean pic at MGM as part of a new deal that his label Smokehouse has at the studio.