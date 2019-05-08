Game On! Joe Biden Vs. Mayor Pete This Week For Hollywood Cash

In a packed field of over 20 Dems seeking their party's nomination to take on Donald Trump, the ex-VP & the Indiana Mayor are in town this week

More than a year before the Democrats’ National Convention in Milwaukee, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg aren’t fighting for the soul of the party yet but they are squabbling this week over top Hollywood donors.

The polling topping former Vice-President and the South Bend, Indiana Mayor are in town today and tomorrow to press the flesh and collect the checks in the hopes of sealing the ATM deal with the well-heeled likes of Jeffrey Katzenberg, Gwyneth Paltrow, J.J. Abrams and Ryan Murphy.

“Now Biden’s officially in, we want see up-close if he’s got what it really takes to take down Trump,” said a longtime and deep pocked Tinseltown Dems’ donor. “At the same time, we know Joe, warts and all, whereas Mayor Pete is still and unknown quality for the most part,” the exec adds of the 76-year old former Delaware Senator and his 37-year old rival

“For a lot of people here, Mayor Pete seems to have that Obama aura of hope and change,” the big wigs,” remarks the donor of the gay, religious Afghanistan war vet and Rhodes scholar who has been running his heartland home town since 2012.

That aura on board, Buttigieg will be swooping through SoCal on Thursday for a union rally in support of the LAUSD Measure on the June 4th ballot and a likely well industry attend “grassroots” event in the afternoon. Later’s there’s a Bev Hills cash grab and then, ending the day, a Bradley Whitford attending fundraiser at Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband producer Brad Falchuk’s pad.

“It’s early but Buttigieg seems like the future of the party, when you look at how he came out of nowhere to be a top contender in the race,” another Tinseltown politics regular points out of the Mayor’s appeal to “next big thing” hungry Hollywood. “There’s no denying that’s there’s a big generational and cultural component to who is supporting who this time round.”

However, even with a Bryan Lourd, Greg Berlanti, Matt Bomer, Kevin Huvane and Billy Eichner co-sponsored money bazaar at the home of Pose EP Murphy and spouse David Miller’s on June 19, Mayor Pete has a long way to go to bruise Biden’s growing war chest.

Looking at the bottom line, Biden’s hauled in just over $6 million in donations in just 24 hours after throwing his hat in, while Buttigieg raise $7 million in the first quarter of the year before making his own formal announcement on April 14.

In a packed field of more than 20 declared Democrats, including California’s junior senator and big Hollywood draw Kamala Harris, Biden’s first visit to L.A. since announcing his third bid for the White House on April 25 is packed Wednesday with punching all the right tickets. Keeping his Comcast relationship solid, the ex-Veep starts off his day in the City of Angels with a lunch shindig at the home of UCLA School of Medicine’s Dr. Cynthia Telles and spouse Joe Waz, a senior advisor to the Philadelphia-based and NBCUniversal.

After an afternoon event with the ubiquitous Eric Garcetti, Biden heads over to the Beverly Hills home of former Ambassador to Spain and HBO exec James Costos and his partner and ex-White House interior designer Michael Smith for a 6:30 PM starting fundraiser.

Back among the corner office crowd that were big bucks supporters of his old boss Barack Obama, the $2,500 to $10,000 a ticket get-together has Katzenberg and wife Marilyn as co-hosts. Peter and Megan Chernin, Sony’s Tom Rothman and Jessica Harper, ICM Partners’ Chris Silbermann and Julia Franz, former Google/Alphabet chief Eric Schmidt, ex-HBO heavyweight Michael Lombardo and Sonny Ward, CBS Films boss Terry Press and Rob Reiner and wife Michelle are also co-hosting the jamboree.

“The number one priority for donors is can the candidate they’re considering backing beat Donald Trump,” a member of the top Hollywood political donors inner circle told Deadline. “Victory in 2020 is the first, second, third and only thing that matters. Whoever can give people here that confidence, has their money.”

With Senator Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker back on the Tinseltown fundraising circuit too in the next few weeks and the big California primary on March 3 next year, let the games begin!