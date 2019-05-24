Click to Skip Ad
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night’ Primetime Specials Checking Back In For NBA Finals On ABC

ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night has played more consecutive NBA Finals than even the Golden State Warriors, and it’s coming back again this year. ABC said today that the late-night show’s primetime specials will return for a 12th consecutive season starting with Game 1 on Thursday.

Game Night will melds Jimmy Kimmel’s comedy bits with celebrity guests including Anthony Anderson and Jamie Foxx — both fresh off their turns on the Kimmel-hosted Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons — Jennifer Aniston, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, LL Cool J, Adam Sandler and more.

The primetime specials air at 8 p.m. ET and following the NBA Finals on the West Coast on ABC.

