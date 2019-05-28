‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ Gets Final-Season Premiere Date On Netflix

Season 3 of Netflix’s Marvel’s Jessica Jones, the final 13 episodes of the series that marks the last run of Marvel’s superhero series on the Internet network, will begin streaming Friday, June 14. All episodes will be released globally on that date.

Netflix announced the return date Tuesday and released a teaser (see it below along with some first-look photos). The news comes after it and Marvel’s The Punisher were canceled in February, and the Jessica Jones run puts an end (for now?) to the ambitious relationship between Marvel and Netflix that started in 2013 with the announcement of four series that featured characters Luke Cage, Daredevil and The Defenders.

In the final season of Jessica Jones, about the New York City private detective with superhuman strength, Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, and she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

The cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth and Rebecca DeMornay.

The series is from executive producer/showrunner Melissa Rosenberg and Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb, and is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

