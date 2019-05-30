Jessica Brown Findlay To Star In ‘Brave New World’ TV Series From UCP & Amblin

Downton Abbey alumna Jessica Brown Findlay is set as the female lead opposite Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Lloyd in Brave New World, a series adaptation of the Aldous Huxley novel, from UCP and Amblin Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Originally developed at Syfy and given a straight-to-series pickup at USA Network in February, the big-scope drama, whose budged is rumored to be in the neighborhood of $10 million an episode, is now rumored as a potential flagship series for the NBCU streaming platform, set to launch in 2020.

Written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor based on Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard (Lloyd) and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

Brown Findlay’s Lenina Crowne is a Beta Plus Hatchery worker, who has begun to question her position within the strict social strata of the New World.

Wiener and Morrison executive produce along with Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Wiener will also serve as showrunner. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce the series. Taylor will executive produce on the first episode.

British actress Findlay currently stars stars in the ITV Encore/Hulu period drama series Harlots opposite Samantha Morton. She is probably best known for her portrayal of Lady Sybil on the international hit series Downton Abbey.. Other notable TV credits include a lead role in an episode from the first season of Black Mirror, opposite Daniel Kaluuya; the lead role in The Outcast; and the miniseries Jamaica Inn.

On the film side, Brown Findlay most recently starred in director Mike Newell’s The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society. She is repped by WME, Management 360, and Troika.