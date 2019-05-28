Click to Skip Ad
‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Extends Streak To 28 Wins, Closes In On Ken Jennings’ Record

James Holzhauer landed his 28th straight Jeopardy! victory on Memorial Day, adding $130,222 to his prize winnings. That was just shy of the one-day record of $131,127 that he set on April 9.

The latest win brings professional Las Vegas gambler’s tally to $2,195,557, pulling in within $325,000 of the record haul of Jeopardy! all-time champion Ken Jennings, who amassed $2,520,700 during his dream run in 2004.

Holzhauer last week became only the second Jeopardy! contestant ever to cross the $2 million earnings mark. He is averaging more than $77,000 per show.

Jennings has been cheering Holzhauer on, most recently tweeting two days ago.

