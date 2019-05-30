Jeff Glor Sticks With CBS News As Co-Host Of Morning Show’s Saturday Edition

After being removed from CBS Evening News, Jeff Glor has decided to stick with the network as co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday. He will be co-hosting with Dana Jackbson and Michelle Miller.

Glor also has been named CBS News Special Correspondent, in which capacity he will report feature stories and investigative reports for the network. He starts his new gig June 22.

In the coming weeks, Glor will begin a new ongoing series for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms under the banner “Who We Are,” CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky said in today’s announcement. That franchise will feature stories similar to his reporting on Gold Star families and people across the country who are “defying the odds,” the announcement described. And, Glor will work with the CBS News investigative unit on reports such as his recent examination of the National Flood Insurance Program, which sparked congressional action.

“Jeff brings a humanity to his reporting and will be a perfect fit on SATMO, as it is fondly called around the CBS Broadcast Center,” Zirinsky said in Thursday’s announcement. She said Glor and Brian Applegate, executive producer of CBS This Morning: Saturday, have an “extraordinary history together” and have known each other for more than two decades.

In today’s announcement, Glor said he is looking forward to working with Applegate again, calling the Saturday iteration of the morning show “a gem” and that he’s “honored to follow in Anthony Mason’s footsteps.”

Mason moved to the weekday edition of CBS This Morning, with Gayle King, who is the only surviving member of the franchise’s relaunch under former division chief David Rhodes. One of the former co-hosts, Norah O’Donnell, recently was named to replace Glor on CBS Evening News as Zirinsky looks to fix the ratings woes on both her morning and evening programs.

Glor joined the network in 2007 as a correspondent and traveled for more than a decade, reporting from the shootings in Newtown, Conn., the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, among many others. Most recently, he served as anchor of the CBS Evening News, replacing Scott Pelley who recently told CNN he was yanked from the newscast after complaining to the network about the “hostile work environment”; he’s now at 60 Minutes.

Glor also has served as a correspondent for CBS This Morning and 60 Minutes Sports.