Jeff Glor Exits ‘CBS Evening News’ On Friday; John Dickerson Assigned First Week As Fill-In Before Norah O’Donnell’s Debut

John Dickerson
CBS News

Jeff Glor will sign off for the last time as anchor of CBS Evening News on Friday, though his replacement Norah O’Donnell will not make her entrance until later in the summer, and then a second grand entrance when the show moves its base to Washington D.C. in the fall.

CBS News will put a rotation of buffer anchors into the seat between Glor’s exit and O’Donnell’s start of the new era she vowed for the ratings-starved newscast.

John Dickerson gets first week of buffer duty. He will be in the anchor chair during Upfront Week, when CBS is expected to trot out its latest configuration of TV news on-air talent at its traditional Carnegie Hall presentation.

In addition to O’Donnell as evening news anchor, Gayle King will debut as head host of CBS This Morning, joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, on May 20.

Mason and Dokopil are replacing Dickerson and O’Donnell. In addition to acting as O’Donnell’s first buffer, DIckerson, former host of CBS Sunday Beltway show Face the Nation, is being moved to 60 Minutes. In his newsletter, Dickerson assures fans he also will contribute as anchor for big political events at CBS.

