Jeff Glor Closes ‘CBS Evening News’ Addressing Elephant In The Broadcast

CBS News kicked off Monday with an ebullient Gayle King announcing she will remain on CBS This Morning, joined by two new co-hosts, while Norah O’Donnell leaves to become anchor of CBS Evening News and John Dickerson heads to 60 Minutes.

But it’s Jeff Glor who was trending worldwide Monday morning, as O’Donnell’s appointment left the current CBS Evening News anchor the odd man out.

King called Glor a “fantastic journalist,” adding, “we all hope very much he will continue working here; it will be his decision.”

Then she moved on, leaving Glor to mop up, hours later, at the close of his newscast:

“You may have heard about changes taking place here at CBS News,” he began.

The changes affect “colleagues, the unmatched evening news team, and me,” said Glor who suffered through being referenced as of-a-former-era in Monday morning’s announcement.

Related Story Gayle King Details Changes At Struggling 'CBS This Morning', 'CBS Evening News'; Jeff Glor Talks Continue

“The outpouring of support from you has been everything, so thank you for that,” Glor said. “I’d like to think we’re all guided by something bigger than one moment and one broadcast. I have always wanted to do work that matters, and still do. That is something that will never change.”

In conclusion, Glor told viewers, “I have family, friends and, in the future, far more to share with all of you. It will be great. I promise. Just as you are. Thank you for watching. Good Night. I’ll see you tomorrow.”