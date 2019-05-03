Jason Richman Inks New Overall Deal With ABC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Jason Richman is extending his relationship with ABC Studios, signing a new, multi-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, Richman will continue to work on his current ABC Studios projects as well as develop new ones for broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

Richman is behind one of ABC’s hottest drama pilots this season, Stumptown. He created, wrote and is showrunninga the project, starring Cobie Smulders. Additionally, Richman is co-writing and co-showrunning with Michael Seitzman The Rainmaker and Rogue Lawyer, the first two series in Hulu’s proposed John Grisham Universe franchise. All three shows hail from ABC Studios.

Inspired by the graphic novels published by Oni Press, Stumptown follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, OR. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Richman is executive producing with Ruben Fleischer and Dave Bernad.

Related Story 'Chicago Fire' EP Michael Gilvary Re-Ups Overall Deal With Universal Television

Richman previously created and executive producer ABC/ABC Studios drama series Detroit 1-8-7 and co-developed/executive produced another ABC/ABC Studios drama series Lucky 7. Last season, his ABC Studios drama project Safe Harbor went to pilot at ABC.

Richman, whose other previous credits include PBS’ Mercy Street, is repped by manager Cory Concoff and attorney Warren Dern.