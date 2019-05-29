Jason Mitchell’s MTV Movie & TV Award Nomination Pulled After Misconduct Allegations

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (10197376c) Jason Mitchell attends "The Chi" FYC Event at the Pacific Design Center, in Los Angeles "The Chi" FYC Event, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Apr 2019

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have rescinded the nomination of The Chi star Jason Mitchell in the Best Performance In a Show category, just more than a week after Deadline’s scoop that the actor was dropped from several projects — including from the Lena Waithe-created Showtime series — amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Mitchell, who rose to fame playing Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, played Brandon in the Chicago ensemble series, a spotlight character in Season 2. In light of the seriousness of the on-set misconduct allegations, show producer Fox 21 TV Studios opted not to pick up his option for the upcoming Season 3.

The accusations led to Mitchell being dropped by his agency, UTA; his management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management; and a Netflix movie he had been cast in as a lead, Desperados.



The actor reportedly had been under scrutiny previously over an alleged inappropriate behavior situation on The Chi involving a female co-star, which had been resolved.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are June 17 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and hosted by Zachary Levi

Variety first reported the MTV news today.