Jason Mitchell Dropped By UTA, Authentic, ‘The Chi’ & Netflix Movie ‘Desperados’ Over Misconduct Allegations

EXCLUSIVE: Rising star actor Jason Mitchell (The Chi, Straight Outta Compton) is facing a career crisis over allegations of inappropriate behavior. The specifics are unclear, but I hear the accusations were so serious they have led to Mitchell being dropped by his agency, UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management; a Netflix movie he had been cast in as a lead, Desperados; and the successful Showtime drama he stars in, The Chi.

I hear the dismissal from dramedy Desperados, a Good Universe production for Netflix, came first. I hear the decision was made after the producers had received information about an alleged off-set incident. The incident was investigated immediately and thoroughly, leading to Mitchell’s termination from Desperados, in which he was to star opposite Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell.

A rep for Good Universe confirmed Mitchell has left the movie, declining further comment.

Mitchell was also quickly fired by UTA and Authentic. (Reps for both companies confirmed to Deadline that Mitchell is no longer a client but would not comment further.)

I hear word of the incident involving the actor then reached producers of Showtime drama The Chi, recently picked up for a third season, on which Mitchell plays a lead. In light of the seriousness of the allegations, I hear the studio, Fox 21 TV Studios, opted not to pick up Mitchell’s option for next season.

Reps for Fox 21 and Showtime confirmed to Deadline that Mitchell would not continue on The Chi beyond its current second season, declining further comment. I hear the actor had previously been involved in an inappropriate behavior incident on the show, which had been resolved.

Mitchell, an in-demand actor following his breakout role in Straight Outta Compton, was investigated for assault in 2016 when a woman publicly accused him of slamming her to the ground in a Boston hotel.

On the Lena Waithe-created The Chi, Mitchell plays Brandon, a popular young man striving to better himself and open his own restaurant. Season 2 spotlights Brandon’s ambitious plan for his food truck business. For his role on the show, Mitchell is nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards in the Best Performance In a Show category.

In addition to his role as Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, which earned him the African American Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor, Mitchell also starred in Kong: Skull Island and appeared in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, Mudbound and The Mustang.

Attempts by Deadline to reach Mitchell for comment through representatives were unsuccessful.