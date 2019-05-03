Jamie Dornan (A Private War) and Holliday Grainger (Animals) have been set to star in romance Wild Mountain Thyme from John Patrick Shanley (Doubt) who is adapting his hit Broadway stage play Outside Mullingar.

HanWay will launch sales in Cannes on the project, which is set against the landscapes of rural Ireland. Dornan and Grainger will play obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms. CAA Media Finance is handling North American rights.

Playwright, screenwriter and director Shanley is the author of more than twenty-three plays. His feature adaptation of his successful Broadway play Doubt garnered five Oscar nominations.

Pic was developed by Mar-Key Pictures, Likely Story and Port Pictures and is produced by Leslie Urdang (The Seagull), Anthony Bregman (Foxcatcher) with Alex Witchel, and Martina Niland (Once) of Port Pictures. Andrew Kramer will executive produce.

The film is due to go into production this summer in Ireland and New York and will feature the song ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ written by Francis McPeake and Robert Tannahill, covered by artists including George Harrison, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart and more recently Ed Sheeran.

Leslie Urdang and Alex Witchel commented, “Shanley’s language, humor and heart are treasures that always surprise, enlighten and entertain us. By creating such specific, idiosyncratic characters in Wild Mountain Thyme he manages to make the world feel bigger and more hopeful. Certainly more romantic.”

Dornan and Grainger are represented by UTA and Troika in the UK, Grainger is also represented by Ilene Feldman. Shanley is represented by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.