James Maslow, ‘Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards Star In Indie Film ‘We Need To Talk’

James Maslow is set to topline the indie comedy/drama, We Need To Talk, alongside former Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards as well as Jonathan Fernandez from TV’s Lethal Weapon. The pic is written and directed by Todd Wolfe with production slated to begin at the end on the month.

The plot follows a self-centered, video-gaming celebrity, Great Scott Gamer (Maslow) who speaks with millions of fans every day but doesn’t know how to talk to the people he loves. It isn’t a problem until his girlfriend says, “We need to talk”, before disappearing to work. Scott frantically spends the rest of the day on a wild goose chase trying to figure out what she wants to talk about and following awful advice from friends, fans and social media trolls. On top of it all, Scott is under immense pressure to review a popular video game franchise that he’s just not that into.

Producers are Wolfe, Paul Irwin, and Ray Carballada, who also serves as an executive producer with Larry Weitzner

Maslow, who is best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush (based on his real-life boy band), will up next be co-hosting CW’s new talent show The Big Stage with Elizabeth Stanton. He’s repped by Defining Artists Agency.

Rickards, repped by UTA, recently wrapped her run as Felicity Smoak on CW’s DC series Arrow after seven seasons.