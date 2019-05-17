James Corden In Talks With CBS For New ‘Late Late Show’ Deal

James Corden is in talks with CBS on a new deal as host and executive producer of The Late Late Show, Deadline has confirmed. This would be Corden’s first re-up.

The first contract Corden signed with CBS was in 2014 when he arrived from the UK to take over as host of Late Late Show, replacing Craig Ferguson. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 broadcast season.

CBS would not comment, as negotiations are underway and a deal has not been reached.

The Late Late Show has been a success with Corden at the helm, earning Emmy nominations for outstanding talk-variety show for the past three years. Ratings-wise, the show clocked an overnight metered-market 1.5 for Thursday’s show following Stephen Colbert’s strong Late Show lead-in, which scored its best Thursday yet (overnight metered-market 3.8), with Colbert hosting the entire cast of The Big Bang Theory hours after CBS aired the longest-running multi-cam comedy’s series finale.

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segments have taken on a life of their own, going viral with hundreds of millions of YouTube views and spawning primetime specials and an Emmy-winning series for Apple.

Corden’s Fulwell73 production also produces the TBS singing competition series Drop the Mic, based on a Late Late Show segment. The company also has a development and production deal with CBS Corp.

Variety was first to report the Corden deal talks.