James Corden & Ruth Jones’ Hit BBC Comedy ‘Gavin & Stacey’ Returning For Christmas Special

James Corden and Ruth Jones are bringing back their classic British comedy Gavin & Stacey for a one-off Christmas special.

The Late Late Show host made his name by writing and performing in the BBC One sitcom.

The full cast, including leads Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, and the supporting cast including Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman are all set to return. Corden and Jones also starred in the series.

Gavin & Stacey originally ran for two seasons on BBC Three between 2007 and 2008 before a Christmas special on BBC One in 2008 followed by season three on BBC One in 2009.

The show followed Gavin (Mathew Horne), an ordinary boy from Essex in England and Stacey (Joanna Page), an ordinary girl from Barry in Wales, who spoke on the phone to each other every day at work before they finally met, fell in love and got married. The series explored the simple love story of these two young people from different parts of the UK, and the impact their relationship had on their friends and family.

Related Story James Corden's 'Late Late Show' Headed Back To London In June

Baby Cow Productions, which produced the original, will produce the one-off with Corden’s Fulwell 73 and Jones’ Tidy Productions. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy. It is exec produced by Jones and Corden with David Peet, Leo Pearlman and Ben Winston.

Jones and Corden, said, “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so, in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Moore added, “Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin and Stacey to BBC One this Christmas. We can’t wait to see what’s happened to everyone over the last nine years, and what’s next for one of the nation’s favourite comedy families.”