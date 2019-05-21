James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Headed Back To London In June

James Corden is heading home for a week this summer. CBS said today that The Late Late Show will air four shows from London on June 17-20.

The third round of Late Late Show Britcasts will feature guests including Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Lily James, James McAvoy, Ian McKellen, Simon Pegg and Sophie Turner, along with David Blaine’s magic and musical performances from Mumford & Sons and Little Mix. Additional guests are TBA.

The episodes will feature Corden sharing highlights of his homeland with American viewers, and The Late Late Show’s signature musical and comedy segments will get a British makeover. No word yet on a specific Carpool Karaoke segment from the left lanes in London.

Sky, which is the exclusive home of The Late Late Show with James Corden in the UK, will broadcast the London-based episodes a day later — June 18-21 — on Sky One and Now TV.

Corden is in talks with CBS for a new Late Late Show deal as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 broadcast season. It will mark the host’s first re-up.

