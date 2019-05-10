James Comey Fades In Second CNN Town Hall; Fox News Channel Tops Slot

Former FBI director James Comey didn’t pack the same ratings punch in his repeat town-hall visit to CNN for a town hall on Thursday night.

An average of 1.6 million viewers watched Comey tell Anderson Cooper that Attorney General William Barr has wrecked his reputation with his misleading recaps of the Mueller report, that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is not a person of strong character and FBI-ers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page damaged the bureau.

Of that 1.6 million, 326K viewers fell into the key 25-54 news demographic.

Comey previous CNN town hall, on April 25, 2018, averaging 1.7 million viewers, including of 565K in the key age bracket for news programming.

FNC delivered double digit percent advantages in Comey’s block of time Thursday night, averaging 2.9 million viewers and 464K in the news demo.

MSNBC outstripped CNN in total viewers, averaging 1.813M, but its 301K news demo viewers fell short of CNN.