James Cameron Salutes Marvel On ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Overtaking ‘Titanic’ At Global Box Office

Continuing a tradition of Hollywood heavies praising the wins of others, James Cameron late Wednesday tweeted his huzzahs to Marvel and producer Kevin Feige on Avengers: Endgame’s success after the MCU series-ender overtook Titanic as the No. 2 movie ever at the global and international box office.

Over an image of the Avengers logo upending the storied cruise ship, Cameron wrote: “To Kevin and Everybody at Marvel, An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

Last Sunday, Endgame sailed past Titanic as the No. 2 movie both worldwide and overseas, also becoming only the fifth film ever to cross $2B globally (on Saturday), joining Cameron’s Avatar and Titanic, as well as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War. Avatar still leads the pack as the No. 1 film of all time worldwide and internationally.

Through Tuesday, Endgame’s global cume is $2,272.2M including $1,628.2M offshore. Avatar sits at $2.788B worldwide and $2,027.5M abroad. With Fox now merged into Disney, Cameron’s Avatar sequels will be part of the same family. The first one is due December 17, 2021.

The tradition of taking out ads to pat each other on the back began in 1977 when Steven Spielberg congratulated buddy George Lucas after Star Wars overtook Jaws at the domestic box office. It carried on from there including when Lucas later gave a shout-out to Cameron as Titanic unseated Star Wars in 1998. In 2015, Disney/Marvel and The Avengers paid tribute to Universal’s Jurassic World and its record-smashing opening weekend. Later that year, Uni returned the hat tip as Disney/Lucasfilm’s The Force Awakens rode past the dinosaurs, moving the practice to social media for the first time.