New York Theater Stalwarts James C. Nicola & Jeffrey Horowitz Set For Obie Lifetime Achievement Honors

James C. Nicola and Jeffrey Horowitz, two longtime stalwarts of New York’s theater community, particularly its downtown scene, will be honored with special Obie Awards for Lifetime Achievement at the 64th annual Obie Awards ceremony May 20.

Nicola is the Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop, and Horowitz is Artistic Director and founder of Theatre For A New Audience.

Under Nicola’s guidance since 1988, NYTW has built a roster of credits that include Jonathan Larson’s Rent; plays by Tony Kushner, Doug Wright, Claudia Shear, Paul Rudnick, Enda Walsh, and David Bowie. Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown and Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, both of Broadway, had early NYTW productions.

Horowitz founded Theatre for a New Audience in 1979, and has produced twenty-four of Shakespeare’s plays, nurtured relationships with many of the finest American and European directors including JoAnne Akaliatis, Peter Brook, Karin Coonrod, Ron Daniels, William Gaskill, Sir Peter Hall, Mark Rylance, Bartlett Sher and Julie Taymor, among many others. For students, Theatre for a New Audience built the largest programs for introducing Shakespeare in the New York City Public Schools, programs now nationally recognized.

The 64th Annual Obie Awards, presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice, will be held on Monday, May 20 at Manhattan’s Terminal 5.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom will host.