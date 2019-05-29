Jake Johnson To Co-Star On New ABC Drama Series ‘Stumptown’ In Recasting

New Girl alum Jake Johnson has been tapped as one of the male leads opposite star Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy. in Stumptown, ABC’s new fall 2019 drama series from ABC Studios. For Johnson, who was sought this past pilot season, this marks the first regular role on a live-action series since New Girl ended its seven-season run on Fox in May 2018.

On Stumptown, Johnson will play Grey McConnell in a recasting. He replaces Mark Webber who played the role in the pilot.

Kailey Schwerman/ABC

Written by Jason Richman based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown follows Dex Parios (Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted Army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, OR. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Johnson’s Grey McConnell is Dex’s best friend, though the two have unresolved feelings that run deeper. He owns and operates a popular bar in town, all the while hiding a questionable past that comes back to bite him.

Also co-starring in the series are Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Ealy.

Richman executive produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad (The District), Greg Rucka (author of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the graphic novels). James Griffiths is an executive producer and directed the pilot.

Stumptown landed the Wednesday 10 PM slot on ABC’s fall schedule. Its trailer has been among the most watched for new fall broadcast series.

The casting reunites Johnson with Dana Walden, who oversaw Fox and New Girl producer 20th Century Fox TV during the show’s run. She now oversees the combined Disney Television Studios, which comprises 20th Century Fox TV, ABC Studios and Fox 21 TV Studios.

Johnson recently voiced Peter B. Parker in Sony’s Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and also leads the voice cast of 20th TV’s upcoming Netflix animated series Hoops. He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.