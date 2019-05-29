Comedian Jacqueline Novak Sets Off Broadway Run With Comedy World On Its Knees

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Jacqueline Novak will launch a new Off Broadway comedy at The Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village this summer, and if the title and subject matter don’t get your attention, the comedy world support certainly will.

Executive produced by Mike Birbiglia and presented by Natasha Lyonne, Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees debuts July 10, with an official opening set for July 22. The limited engagement runs through Aug. 18.

The official description: Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blowjobs you’ll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that’s part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

Ira Glass has called the show a “nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else.” Amy Schumer says Novak’s comedy “is the kind that gives me hope in this business,” while Lena Dunham, John Mulaney, Miranda July, and Anthony Jeselnik lend their names in support of Novak and her new show.

Here’s Mulaney: “Jacqueline Novak can be best described by a word that does not exist yet which means hilarious, totally original yet seemingly familiar yet totally disruptive yet absolutely comfortable and also so funny that you don’t realize until later that you’re forever changed.”

Get On Your Knees will be directed by John Early, the comedian currently starring as Elliott on the TBS series Search Party, creator of Vimeo’s 555, Netflix’s The Characters, and has appeared in Wet Hot American Summer, 30 Rock, Broad City, At Home With Amy Sedaris, Portlandia, Difficult People, High Maintenance, among others.

Novak has performed stand-up on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. She most recently performed as the opening act on theater tours for Mike Birbiglia’s The New One, Fred Armisen’s Stand Up For Drummers, and Anthony Jeselnik’s Funny Games. She’s appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, Animals, and The Characters, and has written for Broad City and Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik, among other credits.

Novak writes and stars in Get On Your Knees, presented by Lyonne, executive produced by Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia are producers. Additional creative team will be announced shortly.

“I’ve been working on this show for the last few years, everywhere from comedy clubs and backyard parties in Brooklyn to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and most recently in black box theaters in Los Angeles,” Novak said. “It’s thrilling to bring it to New York City, the town where I developed as comedian, not to mention at one of its most beautiful theaters— the Cherry Lane.”