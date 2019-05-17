EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has taken U.S. rights to LD Entertainment’s Jacob’s Ladder, a re-imagination of the 1990 thriller about a Vietnam vet who suffers from a severe case of dissociation.

DISH will premiere Jacob’s Ladder in an exclusive July window, followed by a theatrical release in August. David M. Rosenthal directed the film which stars Michael Ealy (The Intruder, Think Like a Man), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy, The Cabin in the Woods), Nicole Beharie (Shame, 42), and Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder, Instructions Not Included).

The Exchange is currently selling international rights at the 2019 Cannes Film Market.

In Rosenthal’s Jacob’s Ladder, Jacob Singer is getting his life back together after his brother is killed in Afghanistan. Jacob has a beautiful wife, a new born child and a successful career as surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches Jacob and reveals that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob’s life starts to unravel. He begins hallucinating, believes he is being followed by violent attackers and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother. When he discovers that his brother is alive and addicted to an experimental drug, he uncovers a secret he never could have been prepared for.

The deal for Jacob’s Ladder was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with Michael Glassman at LD Entertainment.

Will Packer, Mickey Liddell, Michael J. Gaeta, Alison R. Rosenzweig, Pete Shilaimon, and Jennifer Monroe are producers. Cinematography is by Pedro Luque, editing is by Richard Mettler, production design by David Brisbin, costume design by David Tabbert, and the score was composed by Atli Orvarsson.

The original Jacob’s Ladder was directed by Adrian Lyne, starred Tim Robbins and was written by Ghost Oscar-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin. The pic grossed over $26M, unadjusted for inflation, at the domestic box office.