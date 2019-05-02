EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Tremblay (Wonder) has been set to lead voice cast on the animation-sci-fi update of Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 classic The Kid.

The reimagining, now titled The Kid: An Animated Adventure, is set in a futuristic New York City which has been flooded and split vertically into two distinct regions. Tremblay’s eponymous character is a young boy living with his mother in Uptown, a boring, artless place of overprotective safety. When he runs away seeking adventure, he winds up in the mysterious and dangerous Downtown and encounters Chaplin, a robot with a human soul. Together, the two embark on adventures to discover the secret mystery behind Chaplin, while pursued by police, the Kid’s mother, and a colorful cast of modern circus performers.

Christian Volckman (Renaissance) is directing with Rupert Wyatt (Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes) on board as executive producer. Volckman and Wyatt co-wrote the script alongside journalist and author Boris Starling (Messiah).

The project marks the first animation for FilmNation, which will be handling sales in Cannes. UTA is repping domestic.

Producing are French animation firm Superprod’s Clément Calvet and Jérémie Fajner (Song Of The Sea), Luxembourg label Bidibul Productions’ Lilian Eche and Christel Henon (Renaissance), and U.S. outfit Big Beach Films’ Peter Saraf (Little Miss Sunshine). The project has been developed with the support of the Chaplin Estate. Big Beach’s Josh Cohen (White Fang) will executive produce.

“Top creative talent have been the driving force of this project and will continue to be. We can’t imagine anyone better than Jacob Tremblay for this role and we have no doubt that we’ll soon be able to announce more great voices joining the cast,” said the producers

“We are thrilled to make our foray into animation and could not imagine a better fit for FilmNation as it has ties to cinema history with Chaplin and his first film. New audiences throughout the world will now get to fall in love with Chaplin’s Tramp all over again,” said FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner.

The project marks the second collaboration between Superprod, Bidibul Productions and Big Beach Films who also produced the most recent update of Jack London’s White Fang.

Room and Wonder star Tremblay will next be seen in The Shining spin-off Doctor Sleep with Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

Tremblay is represented by UTA, Play Management and Jackoway Austen.