ITV Orders UK Version Of Hit Reality Series ‘The Masked Singer’ From Argonon’s Bandicoot

The Masked Singer is heading to the UK after ITV ordered a local version of the Fox reality hit.

The British commercial broadcaster has commissioned a remake from Argonon-owned Scottish producer Bandicoot.

The Korean format, which became a hit U.S. series as Fox’s most-watched unscripted debut in 11 years, will air as an eight-part stripped series in 2020.

The singing competition, which sees 12 celebrities don masks to pull off performances, will feature a star panel. Commissioned by Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television and Siobhan Greene, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, the show is exec produced by Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton and Claire Horton.

Greene said, “Not very often, a show comes along that seems to abandon all the rules…. and this is it. The Masked Singer is original, bold, funny and a proper guessing game, that we hope will have the nation hooked. We all loved it from the moment we saw it and are so excited to be bringing it to a UK audience.”

Bandicoot founders McLean and Nettleton added, “Bandicoot is delighted to be working with ITV to bring The Masked Singer to the UK. As a young Scottish indie, we are hugely excited to be part of such a successful global format. The Masked Singer combines the entertainment values of the most bonkers singing show imaginable with the guessing game and laughter of the best comedy panel show. With madcap costumes and cunning disguises, we have no doubt the audience will love the outlandish performances and revel in playing the guessing game. It’s less of a whodunnit and more of a whosungit.”