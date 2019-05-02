ITV Hands Tall Story Pictures’ Crime Drama ‘The Bay’ Second Season

British crime drama The Bay, which has been dubbed the ‘Northern Broadchurch’, has been renewed for a second season by ITV.

The series, which is produced by Bancroft producer Tall Story Pictures, has been a hit for ITV with a consolidated audience of 7M viewers. The drama, based in Morecambe, stars Morven Christie (The A Word) as police Family Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong and Daniel Ryan (Mount Pleasant) playing DI Tony Manning.

Armstrong is the mother of two children and works for West Lancashire Police Service as a Family Liaison Officer (FLO). She is called out on the case of two missing children only to find the married stepfather of the twins is someone that she had sex with in an alley behind a pub on the night the twins disappeared whilst out on a friend’s hen do. Armstrong is trained not to become emotionally involved with cases she is working on, but her sexual encounter with Sean, played by Robin Hood’s Jonas Armstrong, threatens to compromise the investigation.

It is written by Being Human and The Smoke writer Daragh Carville. The second series was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. ITVSGE handles international distribution.

“I am delighted with the audience response to The Bay. It’s very real and beautifully made by everyone involved, and as a result it held an audience of seven million across six weeks. I think that audience will enjoy seeing where Daragh takes Lisa and the team, when they return with a new case for series two next year,” said Hill.

Executive Producer Catherine Oldfield added, “We are so thrilled that The Bay found such a large audience and that the fantastic world and characters brought to life by Daragh Carville will be returning to ITV. It was an incredible production, shot in a beautiful location and thanks to ITV’s belief in the story we wanted to tell, we get to do it all over again.”