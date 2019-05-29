ITV Studios Lures ‘The Eddy’ & ‘Fortitude’ Exec Producer Patrick Spence Away From Endemol Shine Group

Patrick Spence, exec producer of Netflix’s forthcoming Damien Chazelle drama The Eddy, is leaving the Endemol Shine Group for ITV Studios.

Spence, who runs ESG-backed Fifty Fathoms, will launch a new scripted studio at the production arm of the British broadcaster. He will produce premium drama for the UK and international market and will look to attract talent, in front of and behind the camera to work under this umbrella.

The deal will also include an investment fund that will enable Spence to invest in some of his own projects alongside ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Spence, who also exec produced Sky’s Fortitude (above) and BBC drama The A Word, will join in early 2020.

Fifty Fathoms is expected to continue with Endemol Shine expected to announce new leadership later this year.

Related Story ABC Studios International Teams With Endemol Shine On Australian Mystery Drama 'Goodwood'

Julian Bellamy, MD ITV Studios, said, “Patrick is without doubt one of the UK’s most renowned and prolific drama producers. He has an incredible ability to work with world class talent and a fantastic track record in delivering great drama with scale and ambition. We’re always looking for bold and new ways to grow our scripted business and Patrick’s new scripted studio fits this bill perfectly.”

Spence added, “This has long been my dream, to build a genuine studio with an ambitious and committed partner. In setting this up, Julian and his team have proven they are absolutely determined to compete for the best talent and the best projects. I cannot wait to talk writers and directors through how we can make this studio work for them.”