ITV Reboots ‘The Price Is Right’, ‘Strike It Rich’ & ‘Play Your Cards Right’ In Alan Carr-Hosted ‘Epic Gameshow’

A trio of American gameshows including The Price Is Right, Strike It Lucky and Play Your Cards Right are being rebooted by ITV in a seven-part series hosted by Alan Carr.

The British commercial broadcaster has ordered Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, which will see the classic gameshows supersized and brought together. Classic British formats Take Your Pick and darts-based Bullseye are also part of the series.

The show, which is produced by Fremantle-owned Talkback, will see contestants hoping to win either big-cash rewards or prizes with each format climaxing with an all new end game.

The Price Is Right first aired on NBC and was hosted by Bill Cullen with contestants competing to win cash and prizes by guessing the pricing of household items; Strike It Lucky is based on U.S. syndicated gameshow Strike It Rich and sees contestants answering trivia questions to move up an archway; Play Your Cards Right is based on U.S. survey gameshow Card Sharks, which aired on CBS and NBC and is being revived for ABC this summer with Joel McHale.

Take Your Pick sees contestants answer a series of questions without using the words yes or no, while Bullseye incorporates a range of darts games.

Epic Gameshow was ordered for ITV by Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV, and Joe Mace, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment, ITV. It is exec produced by Jonno Richards and Leon Wilson. The Series Producer is Toby Brack.

Alan Carr said, “It is such a privilege for me to be involved in these truly iconic shows that have brought so much joy to my childhood. A little bit of nostalgia but a whole load of fun. Big shoes to fill I know, but these shows should be back on telly for a whole new generation to sit down and enjoy with their family just like I did all those years ago.”

Joe Mace, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment, ITV said: “We are really excited to bring these brilliant shows back to prime time with Alan Carr, they are the perfect match and we can’t wait for the audiences to fall in love with both.”

Jonno Richards, Talkback’s Acting Managing Director, added, “A fantastic and funny host, five brilliant formats and some truly epic new end rounds. Who could ask for more? Talkback are thrilled to be working with Alan and ITV on this exciting new series.”